New Seattle Film Commission seeking applicants

SEATTLE — The City of Seattle is calling on local filmmakers and professionals in the film industry to be a part of its first "Seattle Film Commission." Applications are open until March 12.

The City of Seattle is picturesque. So much so, that it’s been featured on screen over the years.

Despite gaining notoriety within the film industry, city officials acknowledge many productions have opted to head to Canada and Oregon. In hopes of making Seattle a more desirable place for filming, the City of Seattle is looking to fill an 11-member film commission to advise the city on how to do just that.

"Be able to diversify the types of productions that are being filmed in Seattle,” said Karissa Braxton, the director of Communications of Seattle Office of Economic Development. “Being able to have those TV episodic productions happening and big film productions happening, continuing the commercials that happen."

"People with different types of background -- professional background, personal experiences -- we hope that we get a wide range of applicants and nominees," Braxton continued.

The goal of the commission is to provide a growth in opportunities for local film industry businesses and workers, connect talent to quality jobs, and advance racial equity within the industry. Local filmmaker Vee Hua believes that should be the commission's focus.

"Equity is always a huge part of what needs to happen in the film industry. That is not as much happening here, at least like having people of color or queer people in positions of leadership roles on sets," said Hua.

Hua is optimistic this commission will be the difference maker that will lay a positive foundation for the film industry in Seattle for years to come.

"Having those bodies be formalized through the city allows them to be able to be more longstanding to be able to push for policy change, and what not, that a taskforce would not be able to," said Hua.