Central District family claims affordable housing ordinance violates their constitutional rights

Anita Adams filed the lawsuit alongside the 'Institute for Justice,' claiming the city's Mandatory Housing Affordability ordinance violates constitutional rights.

SEATTLE — A Seattle family is filing a lawsuit alongside the Institute for Justice alleging the city's Mandatory Housing Affordability (MHA) program is preventing them from moving their loved ones onto their property in the rapidly gentrifying Central District.

The Institute for Justice is a law firm that says it "represents everyday people when the government violates their most important constitutional rights."

The Seattle City Attorney’s office says it does not comment on pending litigation but is reviewing the claims. It says that "in two prior lawsuits constitutional claims were raised against MHA, but in neither case did the court reach the merits of those claims."

Anita Adams is a longtime homeowner in the Central District. She says gentrification pushed many of her family members and friends out of her neighborhood, and in 2020, she and her husband decided to build an addition on their property with dwelling units for her children and in-laws.

“This was our opportunity to be able to have our children live close to us,” Adams said. “This was our opportunity to have our cultural heritage and the work we've done in the community continue that legacy.”

But Adams says as they began to research permitting, they learned their home was in a zone where MHA could be triggered. The MHA ordinance allows for denser building in many, but not all areas of the city while aiming to empower more affordable housing in those zones. The city’s Department of Construction and Inspections (SDCI) says certain types of development trigger requirements to provide or make a contribution towards affordable housing, with specific exemptions. More details can be found in the land use code here.

The Institute for Justice says Anita Adams met with city officials who confirmed she was in the zone and would have to allocate units or pay a fee. Adams says they could not fit additional units to rent out on their property, making the fee the only option, which they calculated to be $77,000.

“At the end of the day, I should not have to reach into my pocket and work more jobs to be able to afford just to build a property I already purchased,” said Vance Adams, Anita's husband and co-owner of the home. “I still work two jobs now, I don't want to have to get a third. But it's super important, building generational wealth and having that opportunity should not be taken away from me because I live in the city of Seattle.”

SDCI confirms the property is in a lowrise 1 multi-family zone where MHA can be triggered but did not confirm that meeting or the potential size of the fee itself. It says it cannot comment further due to the pending lawsuit but can confirm that no permit application has yet been filed. Attorneys for the Adams family say they did not file a permit yet because the planning work necessary would cost a significant amount of money, which they are not willing to pay if they will not be able to build the dwelling units anyway due to the MHA requirements.

“I don't think it's fair, I don't think it's right that my children should have to live outside city limits,” Anita Adams said. “My son who is a college graduate from the University of Washington is not able to afford to live in the city of Seattle.”

An annual report by Seattle’s Office of Housing details the millions of dollars that have been collected so far to go toward affordable housing as a result of the ordinance, the units that have been constructed and those that are in progress as a result of those funds.

The lawsuit claims the ordinance violates the Fourteenth Amendment to the US Constitution.