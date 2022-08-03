Seattle's 'Safe Start' program extended through Jan. 31, 2023

The program was originally set to expire in May of this year.

SEATTLE — Seattle's free outdoor dining and retail permit program is extended through Jan. 31, 2023.

Mayor Bruce Harrell signed legislation to extend the "Safe Start" program on Tuesday. The city council previously approved the legislation that allows businesses to setup outdoor seating areas along sidewalks and parking spaces to safely serve customers.

“Seeing how our Seattle community has embraced these new spaces is exciting and inspiring,” Harrell said. “Continuing to offer free permits as we develop a long-term plan is a great way to support our small businesses, keep communities healthy, and bring energy and activation to our streets and neighborhoods.

"Safe Start permits are an important tool as we strive toward a flourishing, vibrant, welcoming One Seattle for all residents. I am committed to achieving that future and grateful to Councilmember Strauss for his consistent and determined leadership supporting these outdoor spaces.”

In June 2020, the Seattle Department of Transportation streamlined the process to allow businesses to obtain free permits to open temporary outdoor seating during the COVID-19 pandemic. The temporary permits were set to expire in May.

Brittany Bardeleben the head pastry chef for "Hot Cakes" in Ballard said the program kept her business and countless others alive during the pandemic and has made for a better experience overall throughout the neighborhood.



"It's just much more bustling, there's more of a sense of community and I think we got those pergolas to thank for them, so we'd like to keep that," said Bardeleben.

“This step in the pathway to permanence for outdoor dining gives small businesses the predictably they need to invest in outdoor dining and add vibrancy to our city,” said Councilmember Dan Strauss. “Mayor Harrell and I agree on the need for permanent regulations and this bill gives SDOT time to create guidelines that are right sized for our city while giving our business community consistent regulations they can rely on. We know Seattleites love dining outdoors whether it is 37 degrees or 73 degrees – I am proud to be making outdoor dining a permanent reality for our community.”

A survey by the Department of Transportation collected the feedback of more than 10,000 residents from July through mid-August 2021. According to the survey results, 90% of respondents support the cafes in curb spaces and on sidewalks as well as street closures for streateries and outdoor shopping. Nearly 90% also supported food trucks in curb spaces.

The Department of Transportation is working to draft a long-term permitting program proposal that will streamline the permitting process in the future.