Seattle extends eviction moratorium through June 30

SEATTLE — The City of Seattle has extended a moratorium on residential, nonprofit and small business evictions through June 30, 2021.

While the eviction moratorium is in place, property owners in Seattle may not issue notices of termination or initiate eviction action with the courts unless there is an imminent threat to the health and safety of the community, according to city officials.

The order also prevents tenants from incurring late fees, interest, or other charges due to late rent payments during the moratorium. However, tenants are legally obligated to pay rent and landlords are encouraged to offer flexible payment plans.

Residential tenants who receive an eviction notice during the moratorium should contact the Renting in Seattle hotline at 206‐684‐5700 or go online to submit a complaint.

The statewide moratorium on evictions implemented by Gov. Jay Inslee last year is currently in effect through March 31, 2021. Inslee has not yet announced whether he'll be extending it. The state legislature is currently considering statewide eviction protection legislation.

Mayor Jenny Durkan announced the extension of other COVID-19 related measures Monday, including a continuation of the Utility Discount Program's Self Certification Pilot Program, which can lower Seattle City Light bills by 60% and Seattle Public Utility bills by 50%, according to Durkan's office. That measure is also extended through June 30, 2021.

The City of Seattle is expected to get $23 million for rental assistance from the federal government as part of President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan. In addition, the City has also committed $18 million to rental assistance in addition to state and King County resources for landlords and tenants.