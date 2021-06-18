Seattle extends eviction moratorium until September 30

While the eviction moratorium is in place, property owners in Seattle may not issue notices of termination.

SEATTLE — The city of Seattle has extended a moratorium on residential, nonprofit and small business evictions through September 30, city spokesperson Kamaria Hightower confirmed to KING 5 Friday morning.

The eviction moratorium was set to expire on June 30. Hightower said more information is expected to be announced Friday.

While the eviction moratorium is in place, property owners in Seattle may not issue notices of termination or initiate eviction action with the courts unless there is an imminent threat to the health and safety of the community, according to city officials.

The order also prevents tenants from incurring late fees, interest, or other charges due to late rent payments during the moratorium. However, tenants are legally obligated to pay rent and landlords are encouraged to offer flexible payment plans.

Residential tenants who receive an eviction notice during the moratorium should contact the Renting in Seattle hotline at 206‐684‐5700 or go online to submit a complaint.

The statewide moratorium on evictions implemented by Gov. Jay Inslee last year is currently in effect through June 30, 2021. Inslee has not yet announced whether he'll be extending it.