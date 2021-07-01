Eviction moratorium extended for Seattle renters through January 2022

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan extended her moratorium on residential and commercial evictions through Jan. 15, 2022, as the toll of the pandemic continues.

SEATTLE — Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan extended the moratorium on residential and commercial evictions through Jan. 15, 2022, her office announced Tuesday.

This is the sixth extension of the moratorium since the coronavirus pandemic hit the region in March 2020.

The executive order by the mayor continues tenant protections prohibiting landlords from initiating evictions with the courts unless there is an "imminent threat" to the health and safety of the community, according to Durkan's office.

Late fees, interest, or other charges due to late payment of rent during the moratorium are not allowed. However, tenants are still legally obligated to pay rent during the moratorium, and landlords are encouraged to offer flexible payment plans.

The executive order also extends other COVID-19 related measures to help reduce stress on tenants, such as utility payments. Durkan directed utility companies to refrain from shutting off service to customers through Jan. 15, 2022.

Residential tenants who receive an eviction notice during the moratorium should contact the Renting in Seattle hotline at 206‐684‐5700.

Durkan's extension of the moratorium comes as Gov. Jay Inslee's statewide eviction moratorium bridge is set to expire on Sept. 30. The bridge took effect on July 1 and was created to give counties additional time to pay landlords and connect tenants with rental assistance.

In Seattle, Durkan said the city has distributed more than $15 million of the first allocation of the American Rescue Plan rent relief to tenants and landlords since June. The remaining $6 million of that first allocation of federal funds has already been earmarked for community-based organizations that give rental assistance to BIPOC communities, according to Durkan's office.