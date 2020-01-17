SEATTLE — Guys & Dolls / Now - February 2 / Everett Performing Arts Center
It's considered by many to be the perfect musical comedy. The brassy and colorful musical Guy & Dolls has been a crowd-pleaser since it first hit Broadway in 1950. The show is playing now through February 2 at the Everett Performing Arts Center.
Eugene Onegin / Now - January 25 / McCaw Hall
1800's Russia comes to life. Seattle Opera's production of Eugene Onegin brings Russian romance to the Northwest with lush orchestrations, ballroom dances, and elaborate costumes. You can see the show now till January 25 at McCaw Hall on the Seattle Center campus.
Silvertips vs. Thunderbirds / January 18 / Angel of the Winds Arena
Like to see a good rivalry on ice? Then head to Everett to see WHL hockey teams the Silvertips take on the Seattle Thunderbirds. The puck drops Saturday night at Angel of the Winds Arena.
Mystery Science Theater 3000 LIVE / January 18 / Moore Theatre
The award-winning, cult comedy TV classic Mystery Science Theater 3000 is coming to Seattle with an all-new live show featuring original cast members and their beloved robots. The cheesy movie madness happens at the Moore Theatre on Saturday night.
Sponsored by Seattle Center.
KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.