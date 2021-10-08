Seattle to begin enforcing 72-hour parking rule Friday

SDOT said changing travel patterns, parking demand, and increased requests to remove abandoned vehicles from city streets were factors to resume enforcement.

SEATTLE — The city of Seattle will once again begin enforcing its 72-hour parking rule this Friday. The parking rule was suspended in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the statewide stay-at-home order.

Warnings or citations will be given to vehicles parked in one spot for 72 hours or longer beginning Oct. 15. The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) said, “initial focus will be on clearing unoccupied hazardous vehicles that may have been abandoned over the past 19 months.”

The city told KING 5 a few weeks ago it was reviewing whether to bring the rule back again.

SDOT said changing travel patterns, parking demand, and increased requests to remove abandoned vehicles from city streets were factors to resume enforcement of the 72-hour parking rule.

While the rule will be enforced beginning Oct. 15, SDOT said it “will not impound a vehicle with someone living in it unless it poses a specific risk to public health such as inadequate sanitation causing a direct risk of illness or injury, inadequate protection leaving the occupants exposed to the weather, or other environmental, fire, health and safety hazards.”

Residents will soon be able to begin reporting abandoned vehicles parked on city streets longer than 72 hours using the “Find It, Fix It” mobile app.

SDOT said it may take longer than usual to respond to requests to remove abandoned vehicles from city streets since enforcement was paused for so long.