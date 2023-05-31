Seattle ends participation in Community Court

City Attorney Ann Davison said the decision to end participation in community court was based on data that shows pre-filing diversion is more effective

SEATTLE — The Seattle City Attorney's Office plans to increase use of pre-filing diversion services after announcing it will end its participation in Community Court.

City Attorney Ann Davison said the decision to end participation in community court was based on data that shows pre-filing diversion is more effective than Community Court.

"Accountability is not just for defendants, it's for our systems as well," Davison said in a prepared statement. "When a city program isn't working, it's up to us to implement better alternatives."

A May 26 letter signed by Criminal Division Chief Natalie Walton-Anderson points out that people entering Community Court "fail to engage with court resources, fail to resolve their cases and never perform even the minimal 6 hours of community service that was a central component" of the latest operating agreement.

According to Davison's office, 22% of people who enter Community Court graduated or engaged with services. Additionally, when looking at a two-year time period, the chances of people committing a crime after participating in Community Court was 52%, compared to 23% when participating in pre-filing diversion.

Three years ago, former City Attorney Pete Holmes signed an agreement with Seattle Municipal Court and the Department of Defense to establish what was called Seattle Community Court 3.0. It was the third attempt at that type of court in 12 years. The agreement mandated a large number of misdemeanor crimes would be automatically routed to the court and that participants immediately be released from custody, according to the May 26 letter from the City Attorney's Office.

The May 26 letter says since Community Court 3.0 was established, Seattle has seen "a marked increase in misdemeanor crimes such as theft, trespass and property destruction."