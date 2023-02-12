Seattle K-8 school closed Monday after fire causes minor damages

The damage is mostly smoke related and isolated to a storage area just inside an entrance to the school. Classes are canceled Monday to allow for cleanup.

SEATTLE — Catharine Blaine K-8 will be closed on Monday after a fire caused minor damage, Principal Patrick Gray wrote in a message to parents.

The Seattle Police Department and the Seattle Fire Department are investigating the cause of the fire.

There were no reported injuries and they do not have a suspect at this time.

The fire broke out Sunday on the outside of the school at the northeast entrance. The Seattle Fire Department was able to limit the spread of the fire to a storage area just inside the entrance.

The damage was mostly smoke related and there was no damage to any of the classrooms.

Gray and district leaders made the decision to cancel classes in order to allow for time to clean up and to make sure the building is safe for students.