Seattle detectives investigating weekend shootings that left 2 injured

A shooting on Friday and another Saturday each left a person injured, according to Seattle police.

SEATTLE — Two shootings in Seattle that each left someone injured are under investigation.

On Friday night, police found a victim with gunshot wounds in the backyard of a Rainier Beach home near the 4900 block of South Fletcher Street. The 39-year-old male was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to both legs and one hand.

About 10 adults and several children were gathered at the home when the shooting occurred. No one was able to give a description of the suspect or provide the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

Police recovered 11 shell casings from the scene.

On Saturday night, police were en route to a fight in the 300 block of 9th Avenue when people began calling in reports of shots being fired.

When police arrived, the people involved in the fight fled.

Officers found 21 shell casings at the scene, in addition to bullet damage to an apartment. Witnesses said several males were fighting in the street, two pulled firearms from a vehicle.

Two suspects fire multiple rounds at a person fleeing through an alley.

About an hour later, a male arrived at a nearby hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his shoulder.