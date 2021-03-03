City of Seattle plans to clean up, sweep Denny Park

Denny Park has been plagued with crime recently. Now the city is doing a final sweep to clean it up.

SEATTLE — The city of Seattle plans to clean up and sweep an illegal homeless camp at Denny Park on Wednesday.

Serious crimes have plagued the park, but over the past few months people have been connected with services.

Councilmember Andrew Lewis tweeted he has visited the park at least twice a month since August with REACH, Health One, and JustCare. He has witnessed "dozens of Denny campers" move out of the park and into shelter, he tweeted.

There are just a few tents left over with people who have refused services.

Advocates for the park hope the cleanup goes smoothly.

"I am really hopeful that it's just not only a great solution for folks who are there, but also for the neighbors and citizens and residents that are able to use Denny Park once again," Tim Gaydos of Friends of Denny Park said.

Some people argue those living in the park are only being given temporary housing options.

However, Gaydos says the hope is that the temporary solutions will lead to something more permanent.