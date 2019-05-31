SEATTLE — Have you noticed new Waste Management collection trucks rolling through Seattle streets lately?

They are a part of a joint effort between Seattle Public Utilities, Waste Management, and Recology to bring 200 fossil fuel-free collection vehicles to Seattle's streets by 2020.

Most of the fleet are already serving the city, including Waste Management's 91 trucks powered by garbage. The trucks run off renewable natural gas, which is sourced from trash decaying in landfills. The gas is then cleaned by Waste Management and pumped into a pipeline.

SPU says that the renewable natural gas generates 70% lower emissions than diesel.

Recology is offering 80 trucks powered by hydrogenated-derived diesel, which is made from organic materials like soy bean oil, vegetables and animal tallow.

Other fleet vehicles include two 100% electric Class 8 (the big garbage trucks) rear-load trucks that are the first in the country.

While the majority are out collecting waste right now, SPU says the rest will be put into service by the summer and fall of this year, excluding one of the two full-size 100% electric trucks. The final one will be in service next year.