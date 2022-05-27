Seattle crews fighting fire in vacant Borracchini's Bakery building

The Seattle Fire Department is asking people to avoid the area on Rainier Avenue while crews respond.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SEATTLE — The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) is battling a fire on Rainier Avenue South and South Walker Street.

The fire broke out in the vacant Borracchini's Bakery building, which shut down after 100 years in business in 2021. Flames could be spotted coming through the roof of the building on SkyKing video. One wall of the building has partially collapsed.

People who live or work nearby the fire are asked to close their windows and doors due to thick smoke billowing from the building, SFD said.

Crews are in a "defensive position" preparing to pour water on the fire from outside the building, according to SDF.

SFD first tweeted about the fire around 3:45 p.m. on Friday.

Crews are responding to a working fire in a vacant commercial building near Rainier Ave S and S Walker St. please avoid the area. — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) May 27, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.