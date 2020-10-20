Seattle would partner with nonprofits for homeless outreach under new proposal

Seattle City Councilmember Andrew Lewis’ proposed bill would give money to community-based homeless outreach groups after the council defunded the Navigation Team.

SEATTLE — Seattle City Councilmember Andrew Lewis plans to introduce legislation Tuesday that would allocate more than $2 million for a new homeless outreach model to replace the city’s Navigation Team.

The Navigation Team, which the city council defunded this summer as part of a sweeping police reform package, was comprised of outreach workers and Seattle police officers and was instrumental in sweeping homeless camps.

Under Lewis’ plan, a new team – the Unsheltered Outreach and Response Team – would coordinate homeless outreach efforts with community-based groups. However, that team in the Human Services Department would not actually do the outreach themselves.

“It is imperative that campers are engaged by people equipped to build trust and help manage the encampment so that it can be safe and hygienic while residents work to exit homelessness,” Lewis said in a statement. “Our contracted service providers are the skilled liaisons best equipped to build that trust.”

Outreach efforts that would be coordinated by the new team include behavioral health services, case management, garbage pick-up, sharps disposal, hygiene facilities and other services, according to Lewis and the legislation.

The legislation allocates $2,074,000 in the 2020 budget to maintain and expand contracts with non-profits who will engage with the homeless. Up to $245,000 would be spent supporting salaries for an eight-person team in the Human Services Department to coordinate those services.

Lewis also stressed the Unsheltered Outreach and Response Team would be completely civilian.

“The city practice of using armed and uniformed police as agents of homelessness outreach and coordination is resolutely over,” Lewis said in a statement.

The proviso would last through 2020 unless the council adopts the changes as part of the 2021 budget.