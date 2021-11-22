Seattle City Council to vote on 2022 proposed budget Monday

The more than $7 billion budget proposal looks to represent the city's ongoing priorities in public safety, homelessness and a number of other areas.

SEATTLE — The Seattle City Council is set to vote Monday afternoon on the more than $7 billion budget for 2022, deciding how much the city will spend on policing, solving homelessness, cleaning public spaces and a number of other priorities.

The roughly two-month budgeting process, initiated by Mayor Jenny Durkan's budget proposal, has been marked by an election, which many regarded as representing a shift in the city’s politics, and controversy over cuts to the Seattle Police Department’s (SPD) funding.

The proposal before the council Monday for SPD shows a nearly $3 million increase in appropriations compared to the adopted 2021 budget, going up from nearly $363 million to about $365.5 million, but the additional funding is not focused on significantly increasing the police force.

During the COVID-19 pandemic and civil unrest over the last two years, SPD has seen historic officer attrition, with hundreds of officers resigning or retiring and leaving millions of dollars in salary savings.

The budget looks to take funds and reinvest them in “administrative improvements” at SPD and community programs like an alternative 911 response model, an additional Community Services Officer and strategies to prevent gun violence.

While the proposed budget does invest in reimagined approaches to public safety, the budget says it also provides funding for an additional 35 uniformed officers as well as more than $1 million in hiring and retention incentives.

The proposal states that SPD has experienced a net loss of more than 193 officers since the start of 2020. Interim Chief Adrian Diaz said recently that the department currently has just over 1,000 uniformed officers.

The budget proposal says it would give SPD the ability have an average of 1,230 officers throughout 2022, short of the 1,343 officers funded for in the 2021 budget. Still, the budget proposal state’s that the mayor hopes to bring back the number of SPD workers.

“The mayor is committed to restoring SPD staffing to previous levels, but recognizes that this will require a sustained commitment to recruitment,” the budget proposal states.

Specific alternatives to public safety that are funded in the budget proposal include the $2 million “Triage Team” through the Seattle Fire Department, which was proposed in partnership by Durkan and Diaz as a complementary program that can respond to non-medical and non-criminal calls. Also, the budget will add five officers and a supervisor to the Community Service Officer program, aiding in the program’s mission to bridge “the service gap on non-criminal calls for service” while conducting outreach work.

The budget proposal also gives another $1.5 million to the Regional Peacekeepers Collective, bringing the total investment to $2 million. The collective is a group of nonprofits aimed at reducing youth gun violence.

The budget came under scrutiny recently after Council President Lorena Gonzalez proposed removing the funding for 101 vacant positions in the 2022 budget. The proposal was rejected by the council.

As for homelessness, the budget focuses on two approaches: ramping up immediate services like emergency shelter in the short term and investing in affordable housing in the long term.

This includes $115 million to the Human Services Department for emergency shelters, case management, day centers, homelessness prevention and leveraging housing vouchers.

Then, the Office of Housing will have more than $190 million to invest in housing capital and homeownership.

Additional areas of funding include the Clean City Initiative, which looks to get more than $10 million to clean up litter and graffiti in public spaces, and commitments acknowledging a “pattern of underinvestment rooted in centuries of institutional racism.” These commitments to invest in Black, Indigenous and people of color communities include $10 million to support community-driven community safety investments.