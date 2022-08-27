Seattle coffee shop employee kept business open during COVID pandemic peak

Lyon became the owner of this north Queen Anne café off Nickerson Street back in 2020.

SEATTLE — There have been many stories over the past couple years of businesses shutting down during the COVID-19 pandemic. That's not the case everywhere, however, with one employee of a Seattle shop helping keep the doors open.

"If you rerolled the tape, I don't think it would necessarily play out the same way again," said Doug Lyon, the owner of Two Kick Coffee.



"I put the money that I had saved away, bought out all the equipment and try and restart this guy and give the café and this neighborhood another chance," said Lyon.



Lyon considers this café a staple for the community. He should know, as he worked at the café for a couple years, before the owners sold it to him in March 2020.



"Honestly I had no idea, what was coming down the pipe and I think when I first bought it no business was allowed to be open," said Lyon.



The café could keep coffee brewing due to open air capabilities, which allowed it to operate throughout most of the pandemic.

"People who are way smarter than me, and even more prepared than me still lost their businesses out of this whole thing and just by honestly a fluke, I was able to pull this off," said Lyon.



Lyon said he wouldn't be able to pull this off without his six hardworking employees and the numerous regulars that come in every day. As for what's next, he said he’s taking it day by day, with hopes of expanding the café.