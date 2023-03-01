Seattle City Councilmember Alex Pedersen not seeking re-election

Pedersen said his family would "need me more than City Hall" in 2024 and he would be returning to the private sector.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — Seattle City Councilmember Alex Pedersen announced Tuesday that he would not seek re-election this year. His seat is up for a vote in November 2023.

"Striving to serve the public as a voice of reason during tumultuous times been an honor, but I am not a career politician," Pedersen said in a statement issued by his office. "... After 2023, my family will need me more than City Hall, and they are looking forward to having me back."

Pedersen said not having to campaign this year will free his office up to focus on serving more than 100,000 constituents in his district. He said recent polling numbers reflected that he would receive support in an upcoming election, but "just because an elected official could win again doesn't mean they should."

"I'd be happy to hand the reins to another qualified and pragmatic public servant selected by voters this November," he continued in part.

For the remainder of his term, Pedersen said he would focus on public safety, preventing economic, physical and cultural displacement and ensuring fiscal responsibility "so the people's tax dollars are invested as effectively as possible."

Pedersen said he will be returning to the private sector after his term ends in 2024.

Councilmembers Lisa Herbold and Deborah Juarez also announced they would not seek re-election in 2023.

In early December, Herbold wrote in her weekly newsletter, in part, "I feel like it’s time to do my part to create an open seat election in District 1. I believe that an open seat can better drive turnout and deliver District 1 to another progressive."