Seattle City Council will vote Tuesday over Mayor Durkan's budget vetoes

A rigorous debate between the Seattle City Council and Mayor Jenny Durkan could come to a head Tuesday when council members decide whether or not to override the mayor's veto of bills that would boost community programs and cut money and jobs in the police department.

"It is still a priority for me to make sure that we get some agreed upon investments into community and to also try to strike a balance here," said council president Lorena Gonzalez on Monday.

During a special council briefing, Gonzalez discussed a substitute plan, should council members vote against overriding the mayor's veto of the 2020 budget package.

The plan lays out about 20 changes that the mayor has already agreed to, Gonzalez said. Among the changes, instead of $3 million, the Legislative Department would receive $1 million for public safety.

"It would be difficult to spend the entire $3 million in 2020. So we have agreed to right-size the investment, so $1 million for a participatory budget process, with a commitment for an additional $2 million in 2021," said Gonzalez.

Decriminalize Seattle and King County Equity Now released this joint statement asking the city council to stand behind its original plan, saying in part, "We ask them not to flip-flop on one of the most important votes of their careers. Nothing has changed—our city is still in urgent need of rethinking our approach to public safety."