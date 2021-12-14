Seattle City Council votes to end hazard pay requirement for grocery employees

The legislation will end the requirement that required grocery businesses to pay employees an additional $4 an hour.

SEATTLE — Seattle's grocery businesses may soon no longer have to pay employees an additional $4 an hour in hazard pay after the city council approved ending the requirement on Monday.

The legislation, which needs to be signed by the mayor, is in recognition of the "considerable progress made toward supporting the health and safety of frontline workers and the community through high rates of vaccinations and reduced numbers of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations," the bill summary reads.

Hazard pay would end 30 days after the legislation is signed by the mayor.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan had not reviewed the bill as of Tuesday, according to Anthony Derrick, Durkan's press secretary. Durkan has until Dec. 23 to make a decision, according to Derrick.

On Feb. 3, the City of Seattle enacted an ordinance requiring grocery businesses to provide employees with pay for work performed during the COVID-19 pandemic. The additional pay was intended to compensate grocery employees for the risks of working on the frontlines and improve their financial stability to stay safe and encourage them to continue working.

The ordinance, unanimously approved by the Seattle City Council and signed into law by Mayor Jenny Durkan, requires stores within city limits with at least 500 employees to pay frontline grocery workers an additional $4 an hour in hazard pay.

It was not intended to extend beyond the pandemic.

The requirement didn't go without opposition.

The Northwest Grocery Association and Washington Good Industry Association sought to block hazard pay. The associations filed a lawsuit, arguing the ordinance was unconstitutional.