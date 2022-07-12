Seattle City Council to vote on next steps for major light rail expansion

The West Seattle and Ballard light rail expansions are the largest infrastructure projects in city history, according to the WSBLE City Team.

SEATTLE — The Seattle City Council is voting Tuesday on the next steps of the light rail expansions to West Seattle and Ballard.

It’s a $12 billion project that’s been years in the making and will take decades to complete.

It’s the largest infrastructure project in city history, according to the West Seattle Ballard Link Extensions City Team.

The project would add more than 12 miles of new light rail track and more than 13 new expanded stations.

In June 2022, the city council heard a presentation from the West Seattle Ballard Link Extensions City Team on the background, recommendations, alternatives and next steps for the massive project.

The council will vote on an amendment revising the goals and objectives related to station circulation, use of the public right-of-way, potential future system expansion and construction methods.

The amendment would also revise the alignment recommendations for the SODO, Chinatown/International District and Downtown segments of the light rail, as they would connect to the new West Seattle and Ballard extensions.

Seattle's City Council meeting will be Tuesday at 2 p.m.

The next step is to finalize the environmental impact study.

Transportation officials said the project is still in the planning phase, with a final decision expected by next year. Construction would not start until 2026 and won't be completed until 2037 or later.

In June, a West Seattle daycare voiced concerns over the potential project, saying it could be derailed by Sound Transit’s effort to extend light rail service to the area.

Alki Beach Academy said it plans to more than double in size to licensed capacity for 300 children, but routes listed as Alternative DEL-5 and Alternative DEL-6 create the worst outcomes, potentially requiring the daycare to be demolished.