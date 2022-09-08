Seattle City Council set to vote on ordinance focused on police recruitment, retention

A new plan focuses on career advancement opportunities for existing officers, strengthening the department's recruitment team, and providing hiring incentives.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — An ordinance that focuses on increasing police recruitment and retention passed out of committee Tuesday and will soon head to the full Seattle City Council for a final vote. The measure addresses the loss of more than 400 police officers over the last two-and-a-half years.

The latest numbers presented before the Public Safety and Human Services Committee show where Seattle's police staffing shortage stands now.

"There have been 109 separations in the first six months of 2022. That is about twice as much as the department originally expected,” said Greg Doss with Council Central Staff.

Those separations mean the department is projected to save more than $8 million in unneeded salaries and benefits, but at the same time, Seattle police are paying more in overtime. Interim Police Chief Adrian Diaz said it is impacting response times, and some officers are working double shifts in a department already stretched thin.

"We have had to say no to many special events that have requested our assistance,” said Chief Diaz.

That's where a new plan comes in to offer career advancement opportunities for existing officers. It also focuses on strengthening the department's recruitment efforts by offering incentives like hiring bonuses, as much as $7,500 for new recruits and up to $30,000 for lateral hires.

"This package brings Seattle in line to be more competitive with cities in our region,” said Seattle City Councilmember Andrew Lewis.

The department estimates that just implementing the measure and offering hiring incentives over the next three years will cost more than $5 million dollars.

Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda said she does not support the ordinance at this time, noting an urgent need in the city for housing and behavioral health services.

"From the officers' own mouths, what they have said is what they need is not additional money, but a place to bring people. A PR firm for SPD won't help that. A hiring incentive approach won't help that," Mosqueda said.

Mosqueda was the only committee member who did not vote in favor of the measure, which is now moving forward for consideration in front of the full council.