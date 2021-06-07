Seattle City Council passes renter protection measures

The legislation is meant to protect renters from pandemic-related evictions and evictions linked to end-of-lease terminations.

SEATTLE — Several pieces of legislation aimed at protecting Seattle renters were approved by the city council Monday.

The legislation is meant to protect renters from pandemic-related evictions and evictions linked to end-of-lease terminations.

Council Bill 120090 addresses end-of-lease, no-cause terminations by offering tenants a right of first refusal to stay or leave their home when their lease is up. Landlords were able to evict tenants from their homes at the end of a lease without needing a cause. The bill extends protections under the Just Cause Eviction Ordinance to all tenants and expands relocation assistance protections to more renters while giving tenants more bargaining power in mutual lease terminations.

Council Bill 120077 provides defense to eviction for renters who faced financial hardship due to the pandemic that would have caused them to fall behind on rent. It ensures landlords must communicate with tenants they have the right to assert defense prior to going to court. It is a response to the nearly 40,000 renters in King County who have faced rent-debt due to the pandemic.

“These two bills lay the groundwork for us to create more and better opportunities to democratize wealth, to combat gentrification, and to reverse displacement in our communities,” said Councilmember Tammy Morales. “This is important in a system that is inherently beneficial to one party over another. Tenants spend their lives accumulating wealth for someone else. They spend their lives constantly reminded that their home 'isn’t actually theirs.’ These bills seek to balance that relationship and to affirm that tenants’ homes are, in fact, theirs.”

Council Bill 120046 also passed. That ordinance "provides defense" to many evictions of children, their families, and educators during the school year.