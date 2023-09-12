Seattle City Council committee to discuss proposed public drug use ordinance Tuesday

The bill is city leaders' latest attempt to adopt a public drug use law passed at the state level.

The Seattle City Council's Public Safety and Human Services Committee will discuss, and possibly vote on city leaders' latest attempt to codify state drug legislation.

The ordinance would allow the City Attorney to prosecute people for possessing or using drugs in public, designate diversion and treatment as the city's preferred approach after arrests have been made and provide guidance to Seattle police on what actions to take when encountering someone using drugs in public.

The city attempted to pass a different ordinance codifying a state law that made public drug use a gross misdemeanor back in June, but it was narrowly voted down. Councilmembers who opposed the ordinance expressed concern over a lack of concrete diversion and treatment options for people arrested under the ordinance.

The most recent proposal would require the Seattle Police Department (SPD) to adopt policies that would:

State that diversion and referral services are the preferred response to possession and public drug use while acknowledging that arrests are warranted in some situations.

Provide guidance on diversion and be consistent with public health and safety-related guidance from an Executive Order issued by Mayor Harrell

Seek to minimize use of force and incorporate de-escalation and crisis intervention that reflects existing SPD policies

Require SPD to report to the city council on data it collects on the racial composition of those who are arrested and diverted to community-based services prior to jail booking or referral for prosecution and those who are booked and referred for prosecution

Should the ordinance pass, Harrell plans to issue an Executive Order that will help SPD determine how officers should react when they encounter someone using drugs in public. The preferred actions differ based on whether the person poses a threat of harm to themself or a threat of harm to others.

If a person is determined to be a threat of harm to others, the officer's actions will be determined by SPD policy, to be developed at a later time, "the totality of the circumstances and the officer's training and experience," according to a city memo.

If officers determine a person is a threat to themself, officers must make a "reasonable attempt to contact and coordinate efforts for diversion, outreach and other alternatives to arrest," according to the proposal. If a person is not also a threat to others, officers will only arrest if they have "identified additional articulable facts and circumstances warranting arrest."

The ordinance would also require offers who make arrests to complete arrest reports that include facts that establish probable cause, an assessment of the threat presented by the individual who knowingly possessed and used a controlled substance in public and whether, and in what manner, arrest or diversion was considered or utilized.