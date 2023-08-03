Seattle City Council committee passes 2026 FIFA World Cup host ordinance

Seattle is one of 16 cities in North America slated to host matches in the 2026 World Cup.

SEATTLE — A Seattle City Council committee unanimously passed a proposal from the Seattle International Soccer Local Organizing Committee (LOC) and the mayor's office that would officially sign off on the city hosting matches in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The vote passed 5-0 out of the Governance, Native Communities and Tribal Communities committee in Thursday's meeting.

The 2026 World Cup will be spread across 16 cities in Canada, Mexico and the United States, with 48 teams participating. The 2026 edition of the tournament will be its largest in history, as the event is expanding from 32 to 48 nations competing in 104 total matches, all of which will be hosted in North America.

Per the presentation, the World Cup reaches 4 billion viewers and has an overall worldwide audience six times larger than the Super Bowl.

Locally, the mayor's office and the LOC believe Seattle will be the host of between four to six matches in 2026. An estimated 400,000 to 750,000 unique visitors are expected to descend on Seattle, with each staying two to three days in market.

It is also expected that 50-70% of the visitors for the World Cup will be international or making their first visit to the city. The LOC expects 100% of Seattle's hotel capacity will be required to house those flocking to Seattle for the matches, and other regional partners between Bellingham and Portland will likely see some overflow bookings.

The Puyallup Tribe of Indians is also the first group of Indigenous people to partner with a World Cup host city, according to the LOC's presentation. In March, the Puyallup tribe was announced as the Official Legacy Partner of Seattle's World Cup events.

The Governance, Native Communities and Tribal Governments Committee will recommend the passage of the ordinance establishing the partnership with the LOC to the full Seattle City Council on Aug. 8.

How can I get tickets for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Seattle?

Since the match schedule has not been decided yet, no tickets are readily available for matches in Seattle or elsewhere. Tickets likely won't be available for purchase until 2025, when worldwide qualification is wrapping up and the tournament bracket is set in stone.