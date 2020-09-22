Seattle restores damaged Black Lives Matter mural made during CHOP

A Black Lives Matter mural that was painted during racial justice protests is chipping away from the roadway. A restoration effort is now underway.

SEATTLE — The city of Seattle began work Tuesday to restore a deteriorating Black Lives Matter mural on the streets of Capitol Hill.

The mural, which is located on Pine Street between 10th and 11th avenues, was created by 15 artists during the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) in June. However, parts of the mural are now peeling from the roadway.

The Seattle Office of Arts and Culture (ARTS) said in a statement that the mural restoration acknowledges that area’s cultural significance in the Black Lives Matter movement.

The city plans to work with the artists to remove the current mural, properly prepare the site and then recreate the artwork so it will last.

The artwork deteriorated because the paint was applied to an unscored surface that was covered in slippery aggregate, according to ARTS. It only got worse when a group unrelated to the artists applied a sealant.

Crews began tracing and scoring the existing mural Tuesday. Weather permitting, the artists are expected to repaint the mural Saturday and Sunday.

The city will provide supplies to the artists and offer installation support.