Fire destroys paintings of beloved Chinatown-International District artist

More than 100 of Zuolie Deng's paintings are damaged, destroyed or missing after fire tore through his art gallery in Seattle's Chinatown-International District.

SEATTLE — Zuolie Deng's art studio and gallery has been a fixture in Seattle's Chinatown-International District for 20 years.

His watercolor paintings and calligraphy lined the walls from floor to ceiling.

But much of his priceless artwork was destroyed in a fire last month. What wasn't ruined was stolen after people broke in three times. Deng lost art supplies, precious stones from China used to make seal engravings and award-winning paintings.

Deng is a well-known Chinese artist in the city, whose artwork has been on display in local museums.

He created the signs to welcome Chinese President Hu Jintao in 2006.

His artistry was on display during Lunar New Year in 2019, the Year of the Pig. He designed "Golden Pearl," the sister to Pike Place Market's famous pig Rachel.

In 2009, King County Executive Ron Sims proclaimed February 28 "Zuolie Deng Day" for sharing his culture and talents with the community.

Deng's art studio has been a beloved place in Chinatown for residents and visitors, like Natalie Gray, who was always drawn in by the artwork. Gray called his gallery a special space.

"I would make always make a point of visiting Mr. Deng studio whenever friends and family ate at Jade Garden across the street. We would marvel at his display of fist-size brushes and the detail and care of his masterpieces," said Gray.

Deng had an impact on the younger generation, who would often come to the studio to learn how to paint. Those who know him say he wanted to instill in them an appreciation of Chinese art and culture.

"Many of us have sent our children, including myself, to study from Deng," said friend Anita Woo.