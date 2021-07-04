Seattle chef Edouardo Jordan apologizes following accusations of sexual misconduct

The James Beard award winner was accused of sexual misconduct by more than a dozen women.

SEATTLE — Famed local chef Edouardo Jordan apologized "unequivocally" over Instagram to the people he "hurt, mistreated, and placed in positions of discomfort because I unwittingly crossed personal and professional boundaries that should have never been breached."

The apology from Jordan follows an investigation by The Seattle Times that detailed accounts from 15 employees and other women of pervasive sexual harassment and misconduct.

Jordan's restaurants, Salare and JuneBaby, closed and his employees quit en masse after the Times story was published in June.

Melissa Miranda previously told KING 5 the misconduct is something that "has been known for a really long time." She alleges that many employees were afraid to make public complaints because of Jordan's rising profile and the power dynamic that exists in a restaurant where the chef is also the owner.

In an initial statement from Jordan posted on social media, he said, in part, "I'm deeply sorry if my conduct ever offended anyone or made anyone feel uncomfortable." His initial post has since been deleted, replaced with his latest statement which was posted Saturday.

In his most recent statement, Jordan said he is grateful for the "outpouring of support and criticism," which will "shape how I emerge and how I will become a vessel for change."