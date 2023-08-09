Seattle business owner sentenced for illegal dumping of caustic waste

The owner of Seattle Barrel and Cooperage Company learned his punishment on Friday in federal court.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — The U.S. Attorney’s Office said a Seattle-based business showed an utter disregard for the environment by illegally discharging caustic wastewater at least once a week for years.

Investigators said it was a 10-year scheme that involved conspiracy and lying to regulators.

The owner of Seattle Barrel and Cooperage Company learned his punishment on Friday in federal court.

The courtroom was packed with supporters of the business owner, Louie Sanft. Sanft told the judge he was ashamed about the horrible conduct that happened at his company.

Sanft’s business is accused of illegally dumping hazardous waste into the King County sewer system which ultimately empties into Puget Sound.

At Seattle Barrel and Cooperage Company, they clean and recondition industrial and commercial drums. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, the process to do that involved washing the barrels in a highly corrosive chemical solution. The government's investigation found that the company used a hidden drain to illegally dump the caustic waste.

Santf was questioned about it.

“When the county finally learned that he was dumping this into the sewer he said it was being done by a lower-level employee in his plant without his knowledge and behind his back,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Seth Wilkinson. "They pumped thousands of gallons of waste, much of it hazardous waster into the sewer."