Seattle burglary suspect stabbed with sword after attacking homeowner with pitchfork

The suspect and the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

SEATTLE — A suspect was stabbed with a sword Sunday afternoon while burglarizing a home in the North Beacon Hill neighborhood of Seattle, the Seattle Police Department (SPD) said in a blotter post on Wednesday.

Police responded to a burglary report on Beacon Avenue South around 1:30 p.m. Sunday and found two men with injuries.

While investigating, SPD learned a man had entered the victim's residence while they were gone. A 71-year-old male victim returned home and found items misplaced as well as a smashed kitchen window.

The victim eventually found a man standing in the living room, and the two had a struggle. The suspect attempted to stab the victim with a pitchfork, and the victim eventually managed to get ahold of his firearm, but it jammed and could not fire.

The struggle ended when the victim managed to stab the suspect with a sword. A woman that was in the home at the time wrestled the suspect off the victim.

The suspect fled the scene but was later detained by Seattle police officers.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries to the face and torso, and the suspect was taken to Harborview Medical Center to treat his stab wound.

After being medically cleared, the SPD said it will book the suspect into King County Jail on burglary charges.