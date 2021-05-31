x
Seattle-Bremerton ferry route down to one-boat service starting Tuesday

Passengers should plan ahead and give themselves extra travel time as there will likely be travel delays during peak times.

SEATTLE — The Seattle-Bremerton ferry route will be down to one-boat service starting Tuesday.

Washington State Ferries (WSF) said the route will operate using the No. 2 M/V Chimacum after a steering system failure on the No. 1 M/V Salish Sunday. WSF said only the No. 2 ferry sailings will operate while the M/V Salish is out of service.

The M/V Spokane is filling in on the Seattle-Bremerton ferry route on Memorial Day due to heavy holiday weekend travel. WSF said the M/V Spokane will be pulled for maintenance work starting Tuesday.

WSF said the M/V Salish is expected to return to service later this week.

“Thank you for your patience while we work to maintain our fleet,” WSF said in a travel alert bulletin. “Crews will work as quickly and safely as possible to repair the boat and return the route back to full service.”

Click here to check the Seattle-Bremerton ferry schedule.

Almost every ferry route was already down boats or using smaller vessels after an engine fire on the M/V Wenatchee in April caused WSF to shuffle boats around.

Twenty-one boats comprise the Washington ferries system, the largest in the United States. But a decade without new craft has left WSF with thin operating margins, especially with a large Jumbo Mark II class ferry like the Wenatchee down for what will likely be months.

Big upgrades are planned for the ferry system over the next 20 years – 13 boats to be retired and replaced and three additional craft to expand the system.

