Seattle-based organization helping survivors of sex trafficking is opening a new location

SEATTLE — A Seattle-based nonprofit is holding a unique open house dedicated to the survivors of sex trafficking.

Real Escape from the Sex Trade (REST) was launched in 2009 by a small team of women who recognized that very few services existed to meet the needs of sexually exploited individuals.

The sex trade may seem like a problem that exists across the world, but in reality, everyday thousands of people in our community are exploited in the sex trade. According to REST, approximately 80% experience homelessness.

REST is preparing to expand their impact with an open house for their second transitional housing location.

REST House South opened in 2012 and is now joined by a new home in north Seattle, which totals 11 beds for adults of all genders to stay rent-free for up to a year. REST offers assistance to help the individuals work on their personal goals and provides access to supportive service through various community partners.

REST Director of Programs Audrey Baedke said the second transitional housing option will provide the hope and help many need to truly escape the sex trade.

“It is impossible to gain or maintain employment, address mental health or substance abuse needs, or pursue any other goal without the safety of a secure location to call home," Baedke said.

Rest House North held an open house on Nov. 16, celebrating a partnership with Compass Housing Alliance, who turned over management of the house to REST. Funding for a remodel came from a fundraiser last fall and relied on dedicated funding from The Jensen Project. REST House North is ready to welcome their first residents and one of them is anxiously awaiting the opportunity to reclaim their life through this safe space.

“I am excited to move into the next point in my life and continue my growth” a REST client said.

Protecting the privacy of REST’s clients is a major focus and Executive Director Amanda Hightower said the organization strives to provide relationship-based, person-centered, and trauma-informed services for those who are being exploited and trafficked in the sex trade.

“You’ll notice the rooms aren’t numbered but rather given names like Grace, Honor and Worthy," Hightower said. "People don’t want to be another number and our volunteers and staff worked hard to give this house a makeover with lots of personal touches.”