Seattle bars prep for upcoming Mariners ALDS games as playoff run continues

Even though people won't be able to watch the team play Game 1 at home, many Seattle bars are eager to welcome fans to watch the game in their businesses.

SEATTLE — We're just two days away from the Mariners' first game against the Houston Astros in the American League Division Series.

Even though people won't be able to watch the team play at T-Mobile Park, many Seattle bars are eager to welcome fans to watch the game in their businesses.

"Everywhere you go, if you say Go M's, you're going to get a million people going around and saying yeah Go M’s,” said Giselle Fitzgerald, who works at Buckley's Bar & Grill in Queen Anne.



Despite Sunday being game day for the Seahawks, Mariners fever was still on full display at Buckley’s on Sunday afternoon.

"I haven't seen that kind of reaction from our fans and patrons, so it was really fun," said Fitzgerald.

She said similar to the Mariners' play on the field, it's been chaos, in a good way at the bar this past weekend, watching the M's defeat the Toronto Blue Jays.



"A lot of tables closing out, just walk out and leave tired watching them lose, they started opening tabs up again and getting pumped by the end of it the whole bar was up screaming, and everybody was high fiving it was so much fun," said Fitzgerald.

In anticipation of the big games coming up this week, the bar is planning on doubling its staff and ordering more kegs and food for this long-awaited playoff run that fans have been waiting to drink up for more than two decades.



"I couldn't even tell you how old I was, so it was like 21 years ago, I was 24 or 25, now I'm 46. Long time," said Neil Higgins.

As a long-time Seattle sports fan, Higgins said these last two weeks have been some of the greatest in Seattle sports history.



"Lots of celebrations, running around, hugging people I don't know and I hope that everybody did the same thing," said Higgins.



As he looks forward to the Mariners' upcoming playoff series, he believes this is the year the M's not only make the playoffs, but also win a World Series.



"Yes, I do believe they can win it, I do believe they can win it all," Higgins said.