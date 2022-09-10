Seattle 'Balo Bash' celebrates Indian culture to fund education, job training around the world

"I was blown away," said the Balo USA founder as she shared the inspiring mission and work being done at a school in Kolkata, India.

SEATTLE — Inspired by the work of Balo Italia - Anne Leache, of Seattle, launched Balo USA to support the mission of helping impoverished women, children, and families through education, job training and providing basic human needs and services.

In August of 2005, Leache was volunteering with Betta Ravaioli, the founder of Balo Italia, alongside Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity.

Both Leache and Ravaioli were witnessing struggles at orphanages and a home for the "destitute and dying."

"In 2006 Betta returned to India to continue her work in the orphanage. Two children had won her heart, Puja and her baby brother Bharot," Leache said. "They were not orphans, but their mother was mentally ill and could not take care of them, and their father was away working. When Betta returned, she was devastated to learn that the orphanage had closed, and the children had been returned to the haphazard care of their mother. It was the stimulus that started Betta in motion."

Leache stayed in touch with Ravaioli and others working on the mission and in 2015 - Leache said she was in a position to join the effort and Balo USA was formed.

"We fundraise around $50,000 a year, and we hope that number continues to increase as people learn about the remarkable impact a few dollars has on the lives of the poor in India," Leache said.

A major fundraising event, Balo Bash, is set for Oct. 21 at OmCulture Wallingford in Seattle and will feature Indian cuisine, culture and dancing. There will be dinner, drinks, musical cakes, a wine raffle, and silent auction.

Leache said it's important to support local organizations but also those doing "meaningful work" around the world.

"In 2019, I returned with my three kids to Kolkata for the first time since 2005, and I was blown away by the incredible, life-changing work and success of Balo," Leache said. "It was incredible. I can honestly say, that in my near half-century of life, I have never known an organization to run as carefully and thoughtfully as Balo."

A $50 ticket includes an entrance fee and one ticket can be used to buy a drink or a raffle ticket. Additional drink and raffle tickets are $5 each.