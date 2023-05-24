Neighborhood Matching Fund awards over $1 million to Seattle community groups

25 community groups received awards ranging from $13,535 to $50,000.

SEATTLE — The city of Seattle has awarded over $1 million to 25 community-initiated initiatives through the Department of Neighborhoods.

Each of the 25 initiatives was given awards ranging from $13,535 to $50,000. The chosen groups also have pledged $889,749 to match their award through local cash donations, volunteer hours, donated materials, and in-kind professional services.

“Our vision for One Seattle centers and celebrates our diverse communities, and these investments will help us achieve that vision by supporting local projects, programs, and improvements,” said Mayor Bruce Harrell. “These organizations are doing critical work to learn the needs of Seattle communities and act on them, and I’m excited we are able to partner to build a more equitable, inclusive, and activated Seattle.”

The Neighborhood Matching Fund (NMF) offers grants to organizations intent on fostering and nurturing a sense of community in Seattle. The NMF is made up of two funds: the Community Partnership Fund, which offers awards of up to $50,000 twice a year. The other is the Small Sparks Fund, offered on a rolling basis throughout the year with awards up to $5,000.

Over the 34 years since its inception, more than 5,000 projects have been funded through the NMF.