Seattle artist completes mural of Mariners fan favorite Julio Rodriguez ahead of baseball season

The mural can be seen on Occidental Avenue South near Edgar Martinez Drive.

SEATTLE — Just ahead of the beginning of baseball season, a prolific Seattle muralist has completed his latest project near T-Mobile Park: a mural of rookie of the year Julio Rodriguez.

Toast of the town, Rodriguez can be seen swinging for the fences along Occidental Avenue South near Edgar Martinez Drive.

Jeff "Weirdo" Jacobson has been wallpapering the Emerald City with his art for more than 20 years. Most recently, he was commissioned to bring the walls of Climate Pledge Arena to life.

Over the past few years, Jacobson has been working with property owners in the SODO neighborhood to bring some color and life to the industrial district. NFL Hall of Famer and Seahawk legend Walter Jones is a two-story mural that stands next to a seven-foot tribute to Supersonic legend Jack Sikma.

Edgar Martinez has his own street, and also a towering mural by Jacobson along First Avenue South near the baseball stadium.

Jacobson even worked on a tribute to the late "Sonics Guy" Kris Brannon, who is now immortalized after passing away in 2021.

“We are sorta bringing some energy and fun to the area by creating a sports corridor of sorts,” said Jacobson.

In an effort to complete his latest project, Jacobson said he dodged the rain and freezing temperatures during the month-long endeavor -- with a few helping hands.

“After a couple decades, I’ve been able to expand and bring in some younger artists to work with,” Jacobson said.

Jacob's brand and reputation has resulted in a diverse set of new collaborators. Itzaya Colson worked alongside Jacobsen on the Julio Rodriguez mural.

Jacobson said fostering young artists who are interested in realism art and murals is a huge mandate for his business moving forward.

“I do feel a sense of responsibility to the city of Seattle,” said Jacobson.

His passion for creating murals that unite people is evident in SODO.

“Sports does bring people together and I want to touch every person with my art, not just a particular group,” Jacobson said.