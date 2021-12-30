Seattle Aquarium hosts family-friendly virtual New Year's Eve party counting down to noon

The party will usher in the new year - at the bedtime-friendly hour of 12 p.m.

SEATTLE — The Seattle Aquarium is preparing for its unique New Year’s Eve celebration.

The official Seattle Aquarium show is the “Rockin’ Rockfish Noon Year’s Eve!” It’s a modern celebration for the nonprofit that serves as the largest platform for ocean conservation in the Pacific Northwest.

Event host Diana Cardiff says it’s a familiar format though.

“I grew up with Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve so it’s the same fun countdown show with our Aquarium twist.”

The family-friendly New Year’s show is back for the second year on Youtube and provides 30 minutes of animals, music, dance and more as the clock counts down to the nap-minded hour of 12:00 PM.

“It’s kinda great to not be up so late and to get to sing and dance with our animal friends at noon,” said Cardiff, who is back hosting alongside Jasmine Williams.

Mikey the Rad Scientist provides the music and a few of the aquarium's scientists will entertain and educate kids about some of the animals they care for.