Seattle customer says Amazon allows anti-Asian language in product listings

Some products sold by third parties, using Amazon's platform, are described as "non-China" and "China-free." Another listing touts a "funny, Oriental" hat.

SEATTLE — An Amazon customer is calling out the company for allowing language that she said promotes anti-Asian attitudes.

Alison Wong, of Seattle, said she was recently shopping for nutritional supplements on Amazon and was startled to find products with descriptions like “China-Free” and “Non-China.”

“That kind of language sets a precedent to normalize anti-Asian rhetoric,” said Wong, who is Japanese and Black.

The goods are sold by third parties using Amazon's platform.

Elsewhere on the site, shoppers can find a third-party listing for what is described as a "funny, Oriental" hat that is "fantastic as a costume accessory with a long Vietnamese or Thai traditional dress” or a “decoration for a theme party.”

“My culture is not for fun or for play,” said Wong. “Those are really traditional things from our communities, and I think the way those are marketed is irresponsible.”

Wong said she notified Amazon customer service about her concerns, but she has not heard back from the company.

KING 5 reached out to Amazon, as well as the sellers of the products, but they did not respond as of April 8.

On its website for third-party sellers, Amazon said it does not allow the sale of "offensive" products.