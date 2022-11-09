Seattle breaks record for most 90-degree days in a year

On Saturday, the temperature reached 92 degrees in Seattle, making it the 13th day when the temperature reached 90 degrees or above in 2022.

SEATTLE — Seattle broke the record for the most 90-degree days in a year on Saturday, when the temperature reached 92 degrees.

Saturday's temperature was also a daily record for Sept. 10.

There have been 13 days that reached 90 degrees or above in Seattle in 2022, according to the National Weather Service.

The previous record for the most 90-degree days in a year in Seattle was originally set in 2015, with 12, according to KING 5 Meteorologist Chris Nunley.

The Seattle area had a record six straight days of 90-plus degrees at the end of July. That was the longest stretch of days at that temperature in the 77 years records have been kept.

There was a Red Flag Warning in place on Friday and Saturday due to high temperatures and breezy conditions. The Goat Rocks Fire spread to several thousand acres by Saturday in the Gifford Pinchot Forest. The Bolt Creek Fire ignited and spread to 7,600 acres near Skykomish and Grotto.