There is a big change coming to Seattle's Lake Union, and not everyone is happy about it.

Five radio-controlled buoys will be installed in the lake Wednesday as a sort of "water runway" for Kenmore Air. It is part of a pilot project cleared by state, local and federal authorities and comes after five years of efforts from the airline.

Todd Banks, president of Kenmore Air, says it believes the installation of the buoys -- 750 feet apart -- is a public safety issue.

"The lake has gotten busier as the density of downtown has developed," he said Wednesday. "There is a safer way for us to be to conducting our flight operations and working with the boating community."

The buoys will light up as float planes take off and land from the waterway, which can get congested in the summer months.

"When they're three to five minutes out, they'll key the mic and turn the lights on," said Banks.

The State Department of Natural Resources has permitted Seattle to allow for the buoys between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

It is a one year trial, but Kenmore says it is hopeful for a long term deal.

It has been working on the permitting since a City Council resolution back in 2013. Yet, the local community council and businesses say they've been left in the dark about it all.

The Eastlake Community Council has expressed written concern over the buoys, and small businesses, like the Electric Boat Company say they were never consulted or informed about the change. EBC's owner Jennifer Towne says the entire process was a surprise. EBC rents out small boats and there is significant activity during the summer.

"For a small boat that damage can be pretty nasty," said John Geisheker, who lives in a houseboat on Lake Union.

He also says he was never informed about the buoy installation. Geisheker also wonders about the long-term impacts.

"The camel's nose under the tent, because my concern is what will happen that this will become a

private runway on public waters," he said.

Jason Kelly, a spokesperson for Seattle's Office of Planning and Development, said in a email, "As in the past, boats can continue to use this area. This warning system is intended to support public safety on the water. There are no changes to the rules for right of way on Lake Union.

"The Seattle City Council adopted a resolution...that voiced support for installing the warning buoys. OPCD received a state grant from WSDOT for the required environmental reviews and the cost of the buoys. All permits have been approved (Coast Guard, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, Washington Department of Natural Resources, and Muckleshoot Tribe)."

The DNR permitted Seattle for the change.

Banks says the installation is in no way connected to new service between Vancouver, British Columbia and South Lake Union. He also says that service meant reallocating existing service, so there is no net gain in flights. Banks also says there is no plan to increase service, and the buoys lights will not be on at night.

