I-90 bridge to stay open during Seafair, heavy traffic expected this weekend

WSDOT is asking people to leave with extra time to get to their destinations.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — Seafair weekend is back and as people are gearing up for a highlight of a Seattle summer, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is warning about expected heavy traffic.

“We want to urge people to leave extra time and plan ahead for your routes,” said Aisha Dayal, a spokesperson for WSDOT.

WSDOT said the I-90 floating bridge and bike trail are going to be open all weekend.

“Please do not stop on the bridge," Dayal said. "It's not safe. You know there's a lot of places you can watch the show. On the roadway, on a bridge, or on an intersection should not be one of those places."

It’s not just SeaFair people are heading to this weekend. WSDOT posted a map of all the events and closures happening across Seattle and statewide that will cause even more people to be on the roads.

Another weekend, another paint map!🗺️



Between Seafair, Watershed, sports games and construction you might want to keep our map handy!



🚧You can find our crews out on SR 167, SR 96, the SR 99 tunnel and in the I-5 express lanes. pic.twitter.com/2voT8qIFwq — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) August 3, 2023

Some of the big events in downtown Seattle include a concert at Climate Pledge Arena, Seahawks football fest, and an OL Reign match.

“We're working with our partners to take public transportation and get different ways to get where you need to go,” Dayal said.

WSDOT said it is partnering with Washington State Patrol to have crews on the I-90 bridge to make sure people keep moving.

The main message is to start preparing now.

“Expect more traffic to be on those bridges from people going to events in Mercer Island or in Seattle, and expect congestion on the interchanges as well,” Dayal said.