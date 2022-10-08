SDOT to provide update on West Seattle Bridge opening timeline

The Seattle Department of Transportation has been targeting the reopening date for the week of September 12.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — The Seattle Department of Transportation is expected to provide another update on the West Seattle Bridge repairs on Thursday. Whether it is an announcement on a more precise reopening date, remains to be seen.

SDOT's last update on a target reopening date said they plan to reopen the "high bridge" portion of the bridge as soon as the week of September 12.

Meanwhile, SDOT has also completed one of its most complex stages of repairs this summer, a process known as "post tensioning."

Steel cables are now installed inside the bridge and attached by anchors at each end. The cables are then pulled and "tensioned" to force the concrete on the bridge, to compress. This is what prevents the concrete from cracking.

For people living and working in West Seattle, or for those just visiting or doing business there, the repairs can't be done soon enough.

Since the high bridge's closure two years ago, it has been a painstaking drive for commuters and visitors alike as drivers are funneled toward detours at the 1st Ave. S bridge and the South Park Bridge in order to reach West Seattle.

The "low bridge" is open for public transit, emergency vehicles and pedestrians and cyclists, and open to everyone weeknights from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. and weekends from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m.

For Evan Leonard, co-owner of Artisan Electric, a solar power contractor with an office in Georgetown, the repairs can't be finished soon enough.

"I'll let traffic get back on it for a few days before I hop on back on it, but very excited just to be able to move our equipment quicker," Leonard said.

Leonard established his business in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood because of its proximity to West Seattle Bridge. A quarter of their business is on Vashon Island, reachable by ferry from the west end of West Seattle.

"Having to move material between Georgetown and Vashon, through West Seattle, has been a nightmare over the last two years," Leonard said.

But the business's supply chain manager, Joe Myers adds, he's witnessed an uptick in business at restaurants and bars because of the bridge closure.

"I'm just meeting people that are peeling off the freeway to kill an hour or two because the traffic's so bad," Myers said.

For two years, traffic has been detoured to the 1st Ave. S bridge near Georgetown, or farther south on the South Park Bridge for drivers to get to and from West Seattle.