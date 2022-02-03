Seattle Department of Transportation plans to complete bike loop around Green Lake

Cyclists in Seattle may soon be able to safely ride around the outer loop of Green Lake.

SEATTLE — Cyclists in Seattle may soon be able to safely ride around the outer loop of Green Lake. The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) is planning to construct a protected bike lane along Aurora Avenue.

The project would mean bikers could safely ride the entire 3.5-mile loop around Green Lake.

"Right now, we got a protected bike lane that goes around about two-thirds of Green Lake, most of the eastern side of the park but when you get to this section here by Aurora, the bike lane drops off," said Ethan Bergerson, a spokesperson with SDOT.

The department plans to convert the right lane of Aurora Avenue into a protected bike lane, adding a barrier between traffic and pedestrians for a half-mile stretch all the way to West Green Lake Drive.

Despite removing one of the three lanes on that stretch of the avenue, SDOT officials don't anticipate the change will add to traffic.



"You got about half as many cars in this area as you would a little further south by the Aurora Bridge,” said Bergerson. “So, we're not expecting to see a major change in traffic patterns because of this."



Meanwhile, Rich Green who runs and bikes around Green Lake often, believes the city's plans for this new lane are a welcome addition since the current path is difficult to bike on.



"I think it'll be great; I think it will be safe, I think it will add more foot traffic and people to enjoy Green Lake," said Green.