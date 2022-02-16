'Don't Block the Box': Automatic ticketing traffic cams switched on in Seattle

The Seattle Department of Transportation's “Don’t Block the Box” program consists of cameras at intersections across the city that will photograph offenders.

SEATTLE — Traffic cameras that will snap photos of cars illegally driving in bus lanes or blocking crosswalks and intersections are beginning to be switched on, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT).

SDOT's “Don’t Block the Box” program, initially announced in November 2021, consists of cameras at eight different intersections across the city that will photograph the license plates of vehicles violating the law.

Tickets will be delivered through the mail. For the first violation, drivers will receive a warning letter. For any new violations, drivers will be mailed a $75 ticket.

The eight locations where the cameras are being activated are:

Aurora Avenue N and Galer Street

Westlake Avenue N and Valley/Roy Street

4th Avenue and Battery Street

5th Avenue and Olive Way

3rd Avenue and Stewart Street

1st Avenue and Columbia Street

3rd Avenue and James Street

4th Avenue and Jackson Street



The City of Seattle announced Wednesday the cameras at Aurora Avenue N and Galer Street, 3rd Avenue and Stewart Street and 5th Avenue and Olive Way are all now operating.

More cameras and locations will be activated gradually over the next several weeks in order to test the system and to give drivers time to adjust, according to SDOT.

Cameras at each location will either enforce the transit lane law or the crosswalk law, with the 5th Avenue and Olive Way location enforcing both. These locations were chosen based on past problems and ongoing violations, according to SDOT.

The city said the cameras will improve public safety and reduce congestion while allowing police officers to focus on other crimes.

Under state law, half of the revenue from the program will go towards a state traffic safety commission to fund bicycle, pedestrian and non-motorized and safety projects. The other half of the revenue must be used to build safety and mobility improvements for people with disabilities in Seattle.

SDOT said it plans to invest in building more accessible walk signals that vibrate and make noise for those with limited vision or hearing.

A full list of locations and the current status of the cameras can be found on the SDOT Blog.