SDOT adding 3 automated traffic cameras in Seattle intersections

The "Don't Block The Box" campaign aims to improve safety and congestion at busy intersections.

SEATTLE — The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) has identified three new locations for traffic cameras as part of its automated pilot enforcement program.

Two new cameras designated to enforce the city's "Don't Block the Box" campaign will be installed at the intersections of Denny Way and Stewart/Yale Street and Boren Avenue and Howell Street. Also, a new camera will go in on the West Seattle Bridge to combat drivers who illegally use the bus lane to expedite their trip across the busy roadway.

The three new cameras will join the city's eight other locations where the technology is already in use. The automated camera program, first launched back in November 2021, photographs the license plates of violators.

The city says the new cameras will be installed in early September, and drivers will get a 30-day warning period to allow adjustments to the regulations.

Tickets will be delivered through the mail. For the first violation, drivers will receive a warning letter. For any new violations, drivers will be mailed a $75 ticket.

The city said the cameras will improve public safety and reduce congestion while allowing police officers to focus on other crimes.

Under state law, half of the revenue from the program will go towards a state traffic safety commission to fund bicycle, pedestrian and non-motorized and safety projects. The other half of the revenue must be used to build safety and mobility improvements for people with disabilities in Seattle.

SDOT said it plans to invest in building more accessible walk signals that vibrate and make noise for those with limited vision or hearing.