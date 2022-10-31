Creator 'destroys' viral Queen Anne Schitt's Creek tribute for its last time on display

The display was created in December of 2020 and was a social media sensation. It will be shown for the last time this year, but with a spooky twist.

SEATTLE — This will be the last year people can see the "Schitt's Creek" tribute display in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood.

Richard Knowles became a social media sensation with his pandemic project in December of 2020 and was visited by nearly 1,000 people a day. The official Instagram account for the TV show even posted about it.

For the past two years, the replica of the Rosebud Motel was decorated for Christmas. It had twinkling lights, fake snow and wreaths on the doors.

But this year, Knowles decided to create an apocalyptic scene for the display's final appearance. The windows are now boarded up, zombies have taken over and the front office has gone up in flames.

"I'm not going to do it anymore. There's nowhere to store it, and it's a lot of work and a lot of time," Knowles said. "So I thought I should just let everyone see it one more time, but do something different with it. So I did it for Halloween instead of Christmas and just destroyed it. It was hard to do, but I did it."