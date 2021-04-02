Sara Nelson, co-owner of Fremont Brewing, running for Seattle City Council again

Sara Nelson, co-owner of Fremont Brewing, is running for Seattle City Council — again.

SEATTLE — Sara Nelson, the co-owner of Fremont Brewing, declared her candidacy for Seattle City Council Thursday, the seat being vacated by Council President Lorena González.

“I'm running for City Council to help get the city back on track,” Nelson told KING 5. “It's time for the voice of a small business owner on City Council. Because small businesses are the engine of our economy. We’re the fabric of our community. We help make Seattle livable and fun, and we are struggling, and Seattle's working families are struggling, as well. So I feel a sense of urgency.”

Nelson ran against Teresa Mosqueda back in 2017 and is the first candidate with business credentials to dip their toes in the council waters this time around.

Fremont Brewing was founded in 2009. Nelson says on her website that she is a “long-time do-gooder” with a Ph.D. in Cultural Anthropology at the University of Washington, and also served as a policy advisor for the Seattle City Council.

Nelson said she has ideas for an environmentally-focused economic stimulus plan and a more moderate approach for dealing with the multiple crises in the city.

“I have not heard one piece of legislation come out that is specifically addressing what are we going to do to save our businesses and bring businesses back to Seattle,” said Nelson. “We've also got the fact that council keeps spending millions and millions more dollars on homelessness, and the problem keeps getting worse. So it seems as though council lacks a coherent plan to deal with what's happening right now.”

Nelson said the timing of her announcement, with González running for mayor, was purely coincidental. Multiple political consultants and city hall insiders say González' Chief of Staff Brianna Thomas is considering a run for her boss’ seat, as is King County Labor Council Executive Secretary Nicole Grant.