'I have to speak up': Calls to address safety along Aurora Avenue following recent woman's kidnap and escape

One woman's harrowing escape has grabbed national attention and shined a light on safety along Aurora Avenue.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — Stuart Jenner and a van full of volunteers were on Aurora Avenue the night of July 14 looking for homeless people to help feed as part of an outreach effort with the Union Gospel Mission’s “Search and Rescue Program.”

Just hours later, a sex worker would be abducted by a man the FBI said posed as a police officer, kidnapped, assaulted, and held the woman captive in his South Oregon home.

Her harrowing escape grabbed national attention and shined a light on safety along Aurora Avenue.

“I think the big surprise is that there haven't been a lot more murders and a lot more deaths because of all the lack of protection for the women who are there,” Stuart Jenner said.

A surreal feeling for Jenner when he read the news, and brought up a painful memory.

“I had this really eerie sense after reading that story, because it made me think of a high school classmate of mine, who had done a prostitute on Pacific Highway South where we're standing now in the early 1980’s. She was unfortunately murdered by Gary Ridgway, the green river killer,” Jenner said.

Thoughts of his classmate, Mary Bridgett Meehan is one of the reasons he sent an email to local and state leaders to address the issues he saw on Aurora Avenue that night.

“I have got to speak up, when I read that story. We have to take action, we have to not just stay silent and say, Oh, that's where it is,” Jenner said.

Pacific Highway South where Ridgeway picked up some of his victims including Meehan is another area that’s seen similar problems as Aurora Avenue. Jenner noted improvement in the area over the years.

The highway runs through several cities including Des Moines.

“It involves trafficking, that's an absolute violation of human dignity and freedom, unacceptable, creates health problems, creates crime problems, and is also abusive primarily to females who engage in that trade,” said Des Moines City Manager, Michael Mattias.

Matthias who’s been in the role for nearly 10 years said they’re tackling the issue, something that takes time and coordinated efforts.

The City of Des Moines is taking a three step approach, working with inter-agencies on a local and federal level, emphasis patrols and stings, and services available to victims to start a new life.

“It takes a rethinking as to the crime, and who the victim is, and how to address the needs of the victims so they have an opportunity to make a choice to get out of the business, and to be safe and doing that,” Matthias said.

Matthias said he’s seen improvements.

“I think we've been relatively successful, but to be honest, success to me would be zero, so we're not at that level, but that's where we're trying to get to,” Matthias said.

Jenner hopes his letter to lawmakers and the latest high profile case on Aurora will save someone else.