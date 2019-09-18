SEATTLE — The City of Seattle is attempting to corral the explosion of dilapidated recreational vehicles on city streets.

On Wednesday, Councilmember Sally Bagshaw submitted amended legislation to crack down on the “5-20 RV Ranchers," who rent out space in the squalid conditions.

The legislation would require people who own the RV's to also live in them. It also has language aimed at helping tenants find new, safer housing.

It also defines the “extensively damaged motor vehicles” as having two or more of the following criteria: a broken window or windshield, and/or missing tires, inoperable, inadequate sanitation, infestation, garbage, leaking fluids, or poor indoor air quality.

Victims of predatory ‘RV Ranchers’, will be entitled to receive relocation assistance.

Bagshaw acknowledged there is a proliferation of the vehicles across the city, and leaders are still trying to figure out a new approach for RV safe lots, which have been problematic or underused in the past.

