Police: Robbery, fights, and assaults led to closure of Seattle's Alki Beach

Neighbors say it was possibly the most disruptive crowd they've ever seen.

SEATTLE — A strong-arm robbery, multiple fights, and assaults led to Seattle's Alki Beach Park being closed Saturday night.

By 7 p.m., a large group of people playing loud music formed near Marine Avenue Southwest and Alki Avenue Southwest, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Police were aware of social media posts about a large gathering at the beach slated for Saturday evening and staffed accordingly.

Between 7:30-8:30 p.m., police broke up a fight, took a report for a robbery, and assisted a "highly-intoxicated" 18-year-old who was in and out of consciousness.

Nearby, police were flagged down around 8 p.m. and were told of a man pacing a parking lot with a gun. Officers seized the gun from the man after determining he had brandished it earlier.

Another fight broke out just before 9:30 p.m. Two men were arrested for fighting. An officer's thumb was broken while breaking up the fight - no assault charges will be sought because it was unintentional. However, a woman was arrested at the scene for a minor assault on another officer.

Officers began extinguishing beach fires after at the request of Seattle Parks Department. Beachgoers were told to leave the area around 10 p.m.

As people were leaving, a woman reported she was pepper-sprayed but did not stay to give an official report or get medical attention.

Several bottles were thrown at officers as the group left the area. Multiple fireworks were lit within the crowd, according to police.

The crowd was gone by 11 p.m.

A total of three people were arrested.

Some residents say the behavior they witnessed Saturday was the worst they've seen.

Stacy Bass-Walden said she's "never seen it like that."

In recent years, however, they say there has been a noticeable difference between daytime and nighttime activity. Stacy Bass-Walden said there's been discussions about how to make the area safer over weekends, including blocking off streets.